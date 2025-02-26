Portsmouth health and wellbeing driven football club helped local men lose 110 pounds of unwanted weight in 2024

Portsmouth’s MAN v FAT Football club, which meets every Tuesday evening at Goals Portsmouth on Tangier Road, helped 62 local men lose over 110 pounds in excess weight between them in 2024.

MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.

At sessions, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

Public Health England data published in April 2023 suggests that around 69.8 per cent of adults in Portsmouth are overweight or obese.*

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Richard Crick, Head of MAN v FAT adds: “The guys at our Portsmouth club have been drawn to our programme through a love of football and being part of a team. What they gone on to achieve both individually and as a key part of the club we have in Plymouth is fantastic.”

“MAN v FAT players regularly tell us about improving their mental health through the programme, not just as a result of weight loss – but due to the sense of belonging, community and collaboration that team sports can bring.

“Our Portsmouth club has spaces for new players, so if you’re looking to make a positive change to your lifestyle in 2025, get in touch!”

8,500 men currently take part at more than 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK. The programme was created to differ from traditional weight loss classes and combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, the total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 750,000 pounds.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform through MAN v FAT partners JAAQ.

2025 will see MAN v FAT expand its offering with the launch of 10 new rugby-based weight loss clubs across the UK. The rugby clubs will follow MAN v FAT’s key principles, offering overweight and obese men the opportunity to lose weight at a sustainable pace, through weekly rugby, health and wellbeing sessions.

Find out more at: https://manvfatrugby.com/

To find out more about MAN v FAT Football and to locate your closest club, visit www.manvfat.com/football

*https://fingertips.phe.org.uk/search/overweight#page/3/gid/1/ati