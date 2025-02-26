Portsmouth health and wellbeing driven football club helped local men lose 110 pounds of unwanted weight in 2024

By Howard Roinson
Contributor
Published 26th Feb 2025, 10:14 BST
Updated 26th Feb 2025, 12:16 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Portsmouth’s MAN v FAT Football club, which meets every Tuesday evening at Goals Portsmouth on Tangier Road, helped 62 local men lose over 110 pounds in excess weight between them in 2024.

MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.

At sessions, players are weighed, this is followed by a 30-minute game of six-a-side football, with extra goal bonuses awarded to teams based on their weight loss. A team’s total weight loss and match scores then contribute to its position within a club’s overall league table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Public Health England data published in April 2023 suggests that around 69.8 per cent of adults in Portsmouth are overweight or obese.*

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.
In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on general fitness.

Richard Crick, Head of MAN v FAT adds: “The guys at our Portsmouth club have been drawn to our programme through a love of football and being part of a team. What they gone on to achieve both individually and as a key part of the club we have in Plymouth is fantastic.”

“MAN v FAT players regularly tell us about improving their mental health through the programme, not just as a result of weight loss – but due to the sense of belonging, community and collaboration that team sports can bring.

“Our Portsmouth club has spaces for new players, so if you’re looking to make a positive change to your lifestyle in 2025, get in touch!”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

8,500 men currently take part at more than 150 MAN v FAT Football clubs across the UK. The programme was created to differ from traditional weight loss classes and combines the beautiful game with achievable weight loss goals for men.

MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.
MAN v FAT is a weight loss initiative that aims to help overweight and obese men with a BMI of over 27.5 lose unwanted weight through weekly football and lifestyle coaching sessions.

Aimed at men with a BMI of higher than 27.5, the total amount of weight lost by MAN v FAT players in the UK currently stands at more than 750,000 pounds.

In addition to football sessions, MAN v FAT players also receive off-the-pitch support including healthy meal recipe ideas and tips on

general fitness.

Players also get free access to a bespoke mental health platform through MAN v FAT partners JAAQ.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

2025 will see MAN v FAT expand its offering with the launch of 10 new rugby-based weight loss clubs across the UK. The rugby clubs will follow MAN v FAT’s key principles, offering overweight and obese men the opportunity to lose weight at a sustainable pace, through weekly rugby, health and wellbeing sessions.

Find out more at: https://manvfatrugby.com/

To find out more about MAN v FAT Football and to locate your closest club, visit www.manvfat.com/football

*https://fingertips.phe.org.uk/search/overweight#page/3/gid/1/ati

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice