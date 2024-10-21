Portsmouth health and wellbeing fair offering useful information proves to be hit
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Health & Wellbeing Fair, organised by the Portsmouth North Primary Care Network, was well attended by people in the north of the city.
The aim was to showcase services and resources available in the city and promote better access to the right care for patients at a time when healthcare is facing challenging times.
The event on October 15 at Cosham Baptist Church featured a number of stalls offering information for people on a variety of matters. These included on topics such as social groups, activities, mental health support, managing finances, family and carers support, exercise and fitness, and blood pressure and weight checks. There were a variety of taster sessions and talks throughout the day.
Organisers Katie Stevens and Matt Grantham said: “The feedback we’ve had has been really positive. We had a nice variety of services and talks which went down well. It was well received and we hope beneficial for people.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.