‘Tenacious’ Siobhain McCurrach, manager of Healthwatch Portsmouth, received an Inspirational Women of Portsmouth Award in the health category to mark International Women’s Day 2022 earlier this month.

Although a positive Covid test on the day of the awards meant Siobhain, who lives near Petersfield, couldn’t attend the event in person at the Royal Maritime Club in Portsea, she was still ‘delighted’ to win.

The 55-year-old said thanked her colleague, Healthwatch chairman Roger Batterbury, for the nomination.

‘I do what I do because I can see the positive difference it makes to people’s lives,’ she said.

‘Healthwatch Portsmouth amplifies the voice of the patient and gets their message to those people in the city who are making decisions about health and social care services. Getting changes made from those messages shows patients that it is possible to influence decisions about services.

‘My inspiration for what I do comes from working for 20 years in patient empowerment and seeing the results.

‘Knowing the power of a respectful and reasoned argument inspires me to keep doing what I do.

‘Having the tenacity to get everyone a voice and exercise their right to have their say about their health and care has helped me get to where I am now.’

Healthwatch Portsmouth acts as a link between health services in the city and patients, and welcomes feedback from the public to relay back to trusts and organisations.

To find out more visit healthwatchportsmouth.co.uk.

They are also available on the phone at 023 9354 1510 or by email at [email protected]

