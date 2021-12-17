Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is celebrating after collecting £3,250.

The appeal, supported by The News, was set up to raise money to buy presents for patients who are staying at hospital over the festive period.

Restrictions at Queen Alexandra Hospital means donated gifts from the community cannot be accepted this year – but the appeal is a way of giving gifts to patients on Christmas Day.

Kate Sandys, head of Portsmouth Hospitals Charity, said: ‘We’re overwhelmed by the compassion and generosity of our local community. Thank you to those who have helped us reach this point. Your donation makes a big difference to those who will sadly be spending Christmas in hospital.’

The charity is aiming to raise £6,500 to guarantee every patient receiving a gift.

Last year, patients received a present bag which included toiletries and a piece of Christmas cake made possible by kind donations.

The hospital sees an average of around 1,200 people on Christmas Day, both as inpatients and emergency attendances.

Any amount raised over the target will go towards the staff welfare fund.

For more information, visit www.porthosp.nhs.uk/charity/christmas.htm

To donate directly, visit portsmouthhospitalscharity.enthuse.com/xmasatQA#!/

