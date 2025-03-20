Portsmouth Hospital's midwives celebrate Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association award

The Screening Specialist Midwives team at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) have won an award for their work to create the region’s first Down syndrome-specific maternity pathway.

The successful partnership between PHU and the Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association (DSA) charity has been recognised at the Portsmouth DSA Community Champions Awards. The team won the Best Collaborative Impact Award at a ceremony on Monday 17 March hosted by the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth.

The pathway will improve pregnancy experiences and outcomes for families across Hampshire.

Julia Langley, Antenatal and Newborn Screening Specialist shared her excitement: “It was absolutely wonderful to be recognised by a charity that does such fantastic, meaningful work in the community.

Screening team with Lord Mayor of Portsmouth at awards ceremony

“Working together on this project has allowed us to deepen our relationship with the charity and ensure that the care pathway we have designed can really support the needs of families.”

The team also provides support for parents during the antenatal screening process and offering guidance and information to those with a higher chance of Down, Edwards, or Patau syndrome. They also explain to parents what the result means and the options available, such as additional scans and preparation for birth.

Julia added, “I love the variety in my role and the fact that no day is ever the same. I enjoy the opportunity to make a difference at what can be a really challenging time for couples and families.”

Portsmouth Down Syndrome Association said: “We are confident that this innovative pathway will not only improve mortality rates but also enhance maternity care.”

To find out more about our collaborative pathways for Down syndrome services and support visit: https://www.porthosp.nhs.uk/about-us/news/news-archive/downsyndromepathway