Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust Annual General Meeting 2025
Save the date, our next Annual General meeting will be held on Monday 15 September in Lecture Theatre Level B, Queen Alexandra Hospital, Southwick Hill Road, Cosham, PO6 3LY.
Doors will open at 4:30pm with a Health Fair event showcasing a number of services, including:
- Portsmouth Hospitals Charity
- Volunteers – including details on how members of the public can become a volunteer and sign up to our Pets as Therapy Service
- Basics in first aid/life support demonstrations
- Research
- Clinical Strategy
- Organ Donation
The meeting will then begin at 6pm and finish at 8pm.
Everyone is welcome to attend this meeting.
Items on the agenda include:
- Receiving and adopting the Annual Report and Accounts 2024/25
- How we are working together in partnership with Isle of Wight NHS Trust to develop and strengthen our clinical services across our two communities
- General questions and answers from the public
To manage the time effectively it is helpful if questions can be submitted in advance so we can provide a more detailed answer.
Please RSVP and send your questions before the meeting to: [email protected]