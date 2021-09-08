Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust to share plans for new £58m emergency department
STAFF and members of the public are invited to find out more about ‘ambitious’ plans for a new £58m emergency department at QA Hospital during a virtual meeting.
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), which runs QA and St Mary’s Community Health Centre, will be looking back at the challenges and successes from the past year, and sharing future plans at its annual general meeting on October 5.
Penny Emerit, chief executive at PHU, said: ‘Alongside the rest of the NHS, we have continued to face unprecedented challenges over the past year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Working closely with partners across the region and nationally, as well as with our inspirational staff here at PHU, we have faced these challenges together and we will be sharing more on our response at the event.
‘With the incredible support of our local community, the AGM will be a time to celebrate what we achieved during difficult circumstances.
‘The event will also provide an opportunity to look forwards, and we are excited to be able to share our plans for our ambitious new emergency department. I hope you will be able to join us.’
As reported, it is expected work to build the new A&E at QA will start in 2022.
Questions are welcomed in advance by emailing [email protected], or you can ask them during the event.
If you would like to attend email [email protected] or call 02392 286 376 to receive a link to the event.
The AGM will take place on Zoom on Tuesday, October 5 from 6pm to 8pm.