Portsmouth is one of the 'noisiest places to live' in Britain, according to a study

Portsmouth is the 'nosiest' place to live in the south east, according to a survey. Picture: Michael Scaddan (033382-0007)

The city was dubbed the loudest in the south east following the research commissioned by Currys PC World.

Portsmouth was also found to be the sixth nosiest in the country, behind London, Bradford, Newcastle, Norwich and Coventry.

The study found that it had the third highest score on Numbeo’s noise and light pollution index with 65 out of 100, based on 416 entries in the last 12 months by 30 different people.

Coventry had the highest with 67.5 out of 100 and Bradford had a score of 65.52, slightly higher than Portsmouth.

Currys PC World also found people would be willing to pay £19.80 per month for peace and quiet in the south east.

Of the noises that people are most irritated by, loud chewing came top with 49 per cent of the votes.

The study also found that there were 46 noise complaints per 100,000 in the south east, which was well behind London’s 189.

Are you surprised by the results of the study? Let us know in the comments below.

