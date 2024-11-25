Portsmouth MPs urged to vote ‘YES’ to a smoke-free UK on Tuesday, 26th November

Smoking will cause around 36,300 cancer cases in the South East over the next five years if trends continue, new analysis by Cancer Research UK has revealed.

The charity says the alarming figure underlines the devastating impact of tobacco and is urging the region’s MPs to help save lives by voting in favour of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill in the House of Commons tomorrow (Tuesday).

The landmark Bill seeks to make it illegal to sell tobacco to anyone born on or after 1st January 2009. It also includes powers to extend smokefree spaces and introduce a licensing scheme for tobacco and vapes.

Up to 1.35 million fewer cigarettes will be smoked per day in the South East by 2040, if the age of sale legislation has the impact the UK Government hopes. This could have a profound effect in the region where it’s estimated tobacco is responsible for around 4,700 cancer deaths each year. Across the UK, tobacco is the leading cause of preventable death.

As MPs prepare to debate the Bill during its second reading, Cancer Research UK points to this moment as an historic opportunity to help prevent cancers, alleviate pressures on an already overstretched NHS and pave the way for a smokefree UK.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for Portsmouth, Elisa Mitchell, said: “MPs across the region have people’s lives in their hands. Tobacco kills up to two thirds of its users. So, nothing would have a bigger impact on reducing the number of preventable deaths in the South East than helping to end smoking.

“We know that smoking rates go down with government intervention. Raising the age of sale of tobacco products and funding stop smoking services will help to protect people from a lifetime of deadly and costly addiction.

“The Tobacco and Vapes Bill could be one of the most impactful public health interventions in our lifetime. That’s why we’re urging all MPs to vote for a future free from the harms of tobacco and help create a lasting legacy for our young people we can all be proud of.”

With a staggering 350 young adults still taking up smoking every day in the UK, the statistics show the fight against tobacco is far from over and needs urgent political action. Ahead of the vote on the Tobacco and Vapes Bill, MPs are being encouraged to take heed of their constituents as recent polling data reveals strong public backing to tackle the issue.

71% of people in the UK support raising the age of sale of tobacco products gradually to prevent future generations from ever legally being sold tobacco.

Supporters can email their MP and join Cancer Research UK’s Smokefree UK campaign at cruk.org/smokefreeuk