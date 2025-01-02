Queen Alexandra Hospital’s maternity ward is busy everyday of the year, and the first day of 2025 was no exception. By 5pm, three babies had already been born as a new year brought a new life to local families.

Laura Hill was in the midst of labour when the clock struck midnight and fireworks filled the sky above Portsdown Hill. It was a pleasant distraction before labour continued and she and her husband, David, welcomed Blake Isabella Hill to the world at 2.27am weighing in at 8lb 3oz.

Laura said: “The labour was pretty intense and then it was midnight and the fireworks were going off outside the window and it was actually really nice.”

Blake arrived later than expected having been due on Boxing Day but once in labour she did not hang about with the family back to their home in Stubbington with 24 hours. Laura said: “Blake is happy and healthy and all the family came round to see her last night, as it was New Year’s Day they all wanted to see her on her birthday.”

Later on in the morning Olive Daniels was delivered at 9.56am at 9lb 14oz. Ellis and Gary Daniels from Cowplain were the proud parents who welcomed their second child to make it a “lovely” New Year’s Day. Olive was nine days later than expected which Ellis has a theory about.

She said: “We thought she might have been a Christmas baby as she was due on December 23 but she held out to the new year. Her brother’s birthday is in December so I think she didn't want to share a birthday month with him.”

Olive is healthy and at home with her family, Ellis wanted to give a special mention to her midwife. She said: “Our midwife, Natalie, was amazing. We have had a bad experience in the past and she made it an amazing experience.”

Rosemary Restarick was the next baby born at 4.15pm weighing in at 6lb 5oz . Parents, Megan and Callum, from Farlington, had been met her after a short labour of two hours and 12 minutes. Megan had been in hospital since December 30 to be monitored but once induced Rosemary was quick to meet her mum and dad.

Megan said: “Rosemary is doing really great. We are hoping to get home today and have the family round to meet her. She is my third child and her sister, Florence, and brother, Albert, are really looking forward to meeting her.”

Meet the newest Portsmouth babies of 2025 in the wonderful pictures below:

1 . New Year's Day Babies 2025 Three babies were delivered on New Year's Day at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . New Year's Day Babies 2025 Rosemary Restarick was born at 4.15pm on New Year's Day 2025. Picture: Sarah Standing (010125-1112) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . New Year's Day Babies 2025 Mother, Megan Restarick, had been in hospital since December 30 before being induced on New Years Day and welcoming Rosemary to world. Picture: Sarah Standing (010125-1116) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . New Year's Day Babies 2025 Megan and Callum Martin, from Farlington, were hoping to get home today (January 2) where Rosemary's older sister Florence, and brother Albert, are excited to meet her. Picture: Sarah Standing (010125-1094) | Sarah Standing Photo Sales