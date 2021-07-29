One year ago today, Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) was awarded university hospital status and a partnership was launched with the University of Portsmouth.

Over the last 12 months, the trust has established a Covid genetic research laboratory and launched a community research vaccine hub, and has also been ranked as the top recruiting trust for clinical trials for the second year.

PHU Trust's executive director of research, professor Anoop Chauhan, and vice chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, Graham Galbraith

Penny Emerit, PHU chief executive, said: ‘I am delighted that today we are marking one year of university hospitals status.

‘Our partnership with the University of Portsmouth continues to be an exciting opportunity to further embed research, education and training across all that we do so that we can continue to drive improvements and ensure that our patients receive the best possible care.’

University partners also helped launch the Portsmouth Research Hub earlier this year with its first trial on Covid booster vaccinations.

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice chancellor of the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘Our long-term partnership with Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust continues to go from strength to strength.

‘It has been exciting to see the incredible work that has been done in collaboration over the past 12 months, such as our game-changing Covid genome sequencing work and community testing programme, which has helped keep our local communities safe in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

‘I look forward to further collaborations and innovation across research, education and training that continue to improve the health, wellbeing and opportunities for the local population.’

A cohort of medical school students on placement from the University of Nicosia, in Cyprus, will be joining PHU to gain further experience in their chosen medical fields.

Professor Anoop Chauhan, executive director of research of PHU, said: ‘Achieving university hospital status was the first step in a long-term programme to enhance our research partnerships and drive innovation to develop new treatments quickly that will benefit our patients, as well as investing further in academic partnerships to strengthen the future workforce.’

