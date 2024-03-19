Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gareth Lines, 36, from Portsmouth, was travelling from Thailand to Heathrow when he heard a commotion at the back of the plane. He initially thought someone had collapsed - but soon realised it was more serious. Mr Lines used his training to administer CPR.

He said the incident highlights how important it is for everyone to know first aid. "I just thought 'what is going on?'", Mr Lines said. "It looked like someone had collapsed at the back of the plane, but it turned out to be worse than I'd thought and his heart had stopped. This gentleman had tried to end his life and the plane crew and I dragged him out into the kitchen area."

Gareth Lines, 36, of Portsmouth, save a man's life on board a plane to London Heathrow from Thailand. Picture: Gareth Lines/SWNS

Mr Lines had been on a stag do before catching the flight home on the EVA Air BR67 flight from Bangkok to London Heathrow. Thirty minutes before the flight was due to land, a man had attempted to end his life in the plane cabin bathroom, it is claimed. Mr Lines said the plane had basic equipment onboard - including an automatic defibrillator and he asked the crew to bring him some oxygen - which he used.

"Without drugs we couldn't do much more," the 36-year-old added. "The guy was in cardiac arrest for 30 minutes then 15 minutes after the London ambulance crew arrived. They managed to get him to hospital and his heart was beating again. It is usually pretty fatal for anyone - if he hadn't had CPR... It surprised me as well. On the road we have a full complement of kit.

"Within 20 to 30 minutes we consider stopping CPR but the guy on the plane was down for a good 30 to 40 minutes - there is no chance he would have made it if he wouldn't have had CPR. Ultimately that's what is going to save someone's life." Mr Lines, who has been in the ambulance service for ten years years and a paramedic since 2019, says everyone should know CPR.