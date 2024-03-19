Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville, was targeted on two separate occasions. Two men and one woman were detained by police on Sunday morning (March 17).

The incident took place at the Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "On March 3, threats were made towards a member of staff and a basket full of goods were stolen. On March 16, two baskets of good were stolen and a man became aggressive towards staff."

Police detained a 28-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery - bailed until June 17. A 28-year-old Portsmouth male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order and theft. He has been bailed until June 17.