Vile abuse hurled at Waterlooville Co-Op staff threatened during robbery as police make arrests

Disgusting verbal abuse was hurled at staff members of a shop during a robbery.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Mar 2024, 08:10 GMT
The Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville, was targeted on two separate occasions. Two men and one woman were detained by police on Sunday morning (March 17).

The incident took place at the Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street ViewThe incident took place at the Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville. Picture: Google Street View
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "On March 3, threats were made towards a member of staff and a basket full of goods were stolen. On March 16, two baskets of good were stolen and a man became aggressive towards staff."

Police detained a 28-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery - bailed until June 17. A 28-year-old Portsmouth male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order and theft. He has been bailed until June 17.

Police added that a 45-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft from a shop, and a separate count of robbery. He is on the same police bail date.

