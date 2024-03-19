Vile abuse hurled at Waterlooville Co-Op staff threatened during robbery as police make arrests
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Co-Op store in Purbrook Chase Precinct, Crookhorn Lane, Waterlooville, was targeted on two separate occasions. Two men and one woman were detained by police on Sunday morning (March 17).
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: "On March 3, threats were made towards a member of staff and a basket full of goods were stolen. On March 16, two baskets of good were stolen and a man became aggressive towards staff."
Police detained a 28-year-old woman from Portsmouth on suspicion of robbery - bailed until June 17. A 28-year-old Portsmouth male was arrested on suspicion of robbery, public order and theft. He has been bailed until June 17.
Police added that a 45-year-old man from Waterlooville was arrested on suspicion of robbery and theft from a shop, and a separate count of robbery. He is on the same police bail date.