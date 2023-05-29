Portsmouth pharmacies: Opening times for late May bank holiday and which pharmacies are open
While some pharmacies and GP surgeries in the city are closed today, there are some that have opened their doors today, to help people with prescriptions, common conditions and minor injuries.
Dr Tim Cooper, chief medical officer for primary and local care for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, said: ‘As we look forward to another bank holiday weekend, a reminder that local pharmacists can provide expert advice on medication as well as many common illnesses and injuries.
‘Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals, with five years training, and can help with advice on tummy troubles, managing fevers, sprains and strains, sore throats and hay fever. If you or a member of your family need support this bank holiday weekend and aren’t sure where to go, pharmacists can often help or advise you if you should contact NHS 111 for further medical advice or treatment.’
All pharmacies can dispense NHS prescriptions, access repeat prescription services, issue non-prescription medicines like paracetamol and give advice on treating minor health concerns and healthy living.
People can also contact 111 for further medical advice or treatment.
Here are the Portsmouth pharmacies that are open today, and what time they are open until.
Tesco Pharmacy, Clement Atlee Way, Portsmouth: 9am-5pm
Drayton Prime Pharmacy, Havant Road, Drayton: 10am-4pm
Bobat Pharmacy, 92 Tangier Road, Baffins: 2pm-5pm
Boots, 194-204 Commercial Road, Portsmouth: 10am-4pm
Asda Pharmacy, The Bridge Shopping Centre, Fratton: 10am-4pm
Boots, Gunwharf Quays, Portsmouth: 10am-5.30pm