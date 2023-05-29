While some pharmacies and GP surgeries in the city are closed today, there are some that have opened their doors today, to help people with prescriptions, common conditions and minor injuries.

SEE ALSO: Hampshire spa shortlisted as one of the best in the world

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Tim Cooper, chief medical officer for primary and local care for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight Integrated Care Board, said: ‘As we look forward to another bank holiday weekend, a reminder that local pharmacists can provide expert advice on medication as well as many common illnesses and injuries.

Picture: Frank Reid

‘Pharmacists are qualified healthcare professionals, with five years training, and can help with advice on tummy troubles, managing fevers, sprains and strains, sore throats and hay fever. If you or a member of your family need support this bank holiday weekend and aren’t sure where to go, pharmacists can often help or advise you if you should contact NHS 111 for further medical advice or treatment.’

All pharmacies can dispense NHS prescriptions, access repeat prescription services, issue non-prescription medicines like paracetamol and give advice on treating minor health concerns and healthy living.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can also contact 111 for further medical advice or treatment.

Here are the Portsmouth pharmacies that are open today, and what time they are open until.

Tesco Pharmacy, Clement Atlee Way, Portsmouth: 9am-5pm

Drayton Prime Pharmacy, Havant Road, Drayton: 10am-4pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobat Pharmacy, 92 Tangier Road, Baffins: 2pm-5pm

Boots, 194-204 Commercial Road, Portsmouth: 10am-4pm

Asda Pharmacy, The Bridge Shopping Centre, Fratton: 10am-4pm