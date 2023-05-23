Hampshire spa shortlisted as one of the best in the world
Champneys Forest Mere spa resort in Liphook has been shortlisted as England's Best Wellness Retreat as well as England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023. Forest Mere is framed by 160 acres of enchanting woodland and sweeping greens in the South Downs and is positioned next to a tranquil lake, our nature-filled grounds are a picture-perfect calming oasis that will lift your spirits and soothe your senses. It offers spa breaks, spa evening as well as spa day packages. Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the global industry, and range from hotel spas and wellness retreats to detox programmes and aromatherapy brands.
Rebecca Cohen, managing director of the World Spa Awards, said: ‘We are delighted to open voting for the 9th annual World Spa Awards. The standard of this year’s entrants is exceptional, and serves as a healthy indicator of the momentum, competition and innovation within our industry. I wish all our nominees the best of luck. And remember to cast your vote for your favourites.’
For a full list of nominees and voting information visit the World Spa Awards website. Voting closes August 8 and the winners unveiled later this year.