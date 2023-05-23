Champneys Forest Mere spa resort in Liphook has been shortlisted as England's Best Wellness Retreat as well as England's Best Country House Hotel Spa 2023. Forest Mere is framed by 160 acres of enchanting woodland and sweeping greens in the South Downs and is positioned next to a tranquil lake, our nature-filled grounds are a picture-perfect calming oasis that will lift your spirits and soothe your senses. It offers spa breaks, spa evening as well as spa day packages. Nominees cover the entire spectrum of the global industry, and range from hotel spas and wellness retreats to detox programmes and aromatherapy brands.