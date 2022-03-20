Portsmouth ranked as worst spot in Hampshire and among worst in UK for Covid re-infection rates

The latest government statistics show 198 people in Portsmouth were re-infected with Covid in the week up to March 11 – meaning they have had it at least twice with a 90 day gap between positive tests – or the equivalent of 92.2 people per 100,000 of the population.

This placed it as the highest re-infection location in the county and 42nd worst out of 358 places across the UK.

Throughout the entirety of the pandemic 2,850 people in the city have had Covid twice – or 1,327.5 out of 100,000.

In the surrounding areas, Fareham was the second worst hit for re-infections with 72.2 people out of 100,000 having it twice, placing it 124th out of 358.

It comes as The News reported a 239 per cent growth in Covid cases in the two weeks since self-isolation rules were scrapped on February 24, with daily case numbers soaring from 76 to 258 by March 10.

Amid the rising numbers Portsmouth City Council issued a warning in a newsletter on March 18.

It said: ‘Cases of Covid-19 in Portsmouth are rapidly rising. In the seven days to yesterday, Thursday, March 17, there were 1,599 new confirmed infections. 80.2 per cent of people in Portsmouth have had their first vaccination, 75.1 per cent have had their second dose, and 57.5 per cent have had their booster dose.

‘Here's what we can all choose to do to slow the spread of the virus:

‘Meet others outdoors if you can - if you meet indoors, open windows to let fresh air in

‘If you're not feeling well and have Covid-19 symptoms - such as a high temperature, new continuous cough, or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste - stay at home and take a test

‘Get your first, second, and booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine - you can book an appointment or visit a local walk-in clinic without needing an appointment

‘Test before you meet others in crowded indoor places, or if you're meeting someone who is at higher risk of getting seriously ill from Covid-19.’

The council urged people to get vaccinated if they hadn’t already done so, with information on where to go on its website.

It has also set up a new Covid-19 support service to help coronavirus-related queries.

Call the telephone helpline on 023 9260 6562 or email [email protected]

It is available Monday to Thursday, 9am to 4.30pm and Friday, 9am to 4pm.

According to the data East Ayrshire, in Scotland, was worst for re-infections with 259.9 people per 100,000 affected.

Today (March 20) the NHS announced more booster jabs would be made available to elderly and vulnerable people this spring.

Re-infection figures for Portsmouth and the surrounding areas

Portsmouth

Re-infections in week to March 11: 198

Re-infections per 100,000 people: 92.2

Rank: 42 worst out of 358 places

Total re-infections as of March 11: 2,850

Rate per 100,000: 1,327.5

Rank: 145 out of 358

Gosport

Re-infections in week to March 11: 57

Re-infections per 100,000 people: 67.3

Rank: 157 worst out of 358 places

Total re-infections as of March 11: 856

Rate per 100,000: 1,010.9

Rank: 268 out of 358

Fareham

Re-infections in week to March 11: 84

Re-infections per 100,000 people: 72.2

124 worst out of 358 places

Total re-infections as of March 11: 997

Rate per 100,000: 857

Rank: 314 out of 358

Havant

Re-infections in week to March 11: 90

Re-infections per 100,000 people: 71.3

Rank: 129 worst out of 358 places

Total re-infections as of March 11: 1,384

Rate per 100,000: 1,095.5

Rank 246 out of 358

East Hampshire

Re-infections in week to March 11: 68

Re-infections per 100,000 people: 54.9

Rank: 234 worst out of 358 places

Total re-infections as of March 11: 1,015

Rate per 100,000: 819.6

Rank: 323 out of 358

Southampton

Re-infections in week to March 11: 156

Re-infections per 100,000 people: 61.7

Rank: 182 worst out of 358 places

Total re-infections as of March 11: 3,283

Rate per 100,000: 1,298.3

Rank: 156 out of 358

