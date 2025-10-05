Portsmouth steps out for the NHS as Governor’s Charity Challenge Step-a-thon takes on Victoria Park

Portsmouth residents, NHS staff and supporters came together yesterday (Sunday, October 5) for Brighterway’s Governor’s Charity Challenge Step-a-thon, a community walk led by Martyn Smith, Public Governor of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (HIoW NHS) and a stroke survivor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event kick-starts a £25,000 fundraising appeal to support projects that make a real difference in mental health and community care across the region.

Unlike a traditional race, the Step-a-thon had no set distance. Participants set their own step goals, tracked progress on phones or pedometers, and walked at their own pace making the event fully inclusive for all ages and abilities. Adding a unique local twist, partners Solent Original Walks offered free guided mini-tours around Victoria Park’s Naval Monuments throughout the day. Every participant received a Brighterway goody bag as a thank-you for taking part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Governors Challenge is part of my recovery journey and a way to give back to the NHS, who saved my life,” said Martyn Smith, who is also taking on an extraordinary personal mission in 2025 to complete 52 walking marathons, 250 km of swimming and 2.5 million steps.

Martyn Smith, Public Governor of the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust stepathon at Victoria Park, Portsmouth.

Phil Pride, Fundraising & Marketing Manager at Brighterway Charity, added: “Sunday showed Portsmouth at its best, neighbours, NHS teams and families all moving with a shared purpose. Funds raised will go towards practical, patient-focused projects that sit above and beyond core NHS funding, from calming spaces on wards to community programmes that support people’s mental health and wellbeing. Thank you to everyone who walked, donated and volunteered.”

Donate and keep the steps going. Donations to the £25,000 appeal are open: justgiving.com/page/governor-challenge2025.