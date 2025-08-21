Portsmouth urged to light the way at cancer night walk with 30% off entry

A cancer survivor and her researcher sister are urging the people of Portsmouth to take part in an inspirational night-time fundraising event for Cancer Research UK.

Hampshire's only annual 10k Shine Night Walk is set to light up the streets of Southampton on Friday October 10 with a glimmer of glowsticks and glitter.

And anyone who signs up between 18 August and 1 September can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee by using the code SNWAUG25.

Launching the event will be researcher Andrea Corkhill from the Cancer Research UK Southampton Clinical Trials Unit and her sister, Lindsey Moore, who will be marking the end of two years of breast cancer treatment.

Lindsey has spent two years in treatment for breast cancer. She hopes people will grab their glowsticks and help fund new treatments.

Andrea, who tests news ways to treat cancer, was stunned to learn that Lindsey was diagnosed with the disease herself after discovering a 9cm lump in her breast.

Mum-of-two, Lindsey, 50, said: “The hardest part about being diagnosed with cancer was having to tell my daughters - it’s probably the hardest thing you’d ever have to do as a mum. But I hung on to the fact the disease is treatable and got through it with so much support.

“Now it’s my turn to give something back, so I wanted to do Cancer Research UK’s Shine Night Walk on October 10th in Southampton with my two incredible sisters — Andrea, Head of Clinical Trials, and Jane - along with my two daughters, my uni friend and her daughter.

“Ultimately, we have to invest in cancer trials and treatments. Almost one in two people in their lifetime will get cancer and we’ve got to change that statistic. I don’t want my daughters having to potentially tell their children that they have cancer. We can all do whatever we can to make that better and because of what my sister does, I know every pound we raise will be very well spent.”

Cancer survivor Lindsey and her researcher sister are urging Portsmouth to help fund new treatment breakthroughs by taking part in the Cancer Research UK Shine Night Walk

Now Lindsey is urging people of all abilities across Portsmouth and Fareham to grab their glowsticks and join the parade of light when it weaves through Southampton on October 10.

As the head of trial management of oncology, Andrea knows just how important money raised at Shine can be in driving more life-saving discoveries and breakthroughs.

Andrea said: “We run cancer trials across all cancer types, with the aim of improving treatment options, minimising side effects and giving more targeted or personalised treatments, because not all patients will benefit from the same drugs. We work with doctors and investigators here in the UK and internationally to identify and lead trials that can get results out quickly and help patients benefit from those new treatments sooner.

“Because of my background, I could give my sister a lot of information when she was diagnosed with cancer, because she was someone who wanted a lot of information. But I was still surprised about the unexpected emotions I had for what she was going through.

Researcher, Andrea (left) outside the Southampton Clinical Trials Unit where she heads up cancer clinical trials. Pictured with sister Lindsey,

“It was the waiting times, the number of hospital appointments, the uncertainty, the inability to plan and the knock-on effect of supporting the wider family. It’s been a horrible experience for Lindsey, but equally it’s been a very positive outcome so to give back, she asked if any of us were keen to do the Shine Night Walk. Of course, we said ‘yes’ because we’re not only supporting her, we’re also going to raise funds for Cancer Research UK. It’s also going to be really good fun!”

Lindsey can still recall the moment she discovered the lump was cancer – but despite being able to feel it, it didn’t show up on mammograms or ultra-sound scans.

Lindsey said: “I had to have three biopsies to establish what the lump was. I went away on holiday and came back to an appointment that I thought was a catch-up, so went by myself. I was taken in to see the main consultant and at that point I just knew and said to him, ‘It’s cancer.’

“An MRI confirmed my tumour was 9cm x 5cm, so I had a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery and have also benefitted from tamoxifen which Cancer Research UK helped to develop.

“So many success stories like mine are made possible by the work of the charity. Advances in research and better treatments mean I’m still here to enjoy more precious time with my loved ones. I can’t wait to stand on the start line with so many people united by the cause.

“This event isn’t about finishing first. It doesn’t matter if people power walk or pace themselves – every step counts. It’s about raising money for research that could bring hope to thousands of people like me. That’s why I’m asking people to sign up and help shine a light for everyone affected by this devastating disease in Hampshire and beyond.”

Lindsey added: “In the South East, 55,800 people are diagnosed with cancer every year. Taking part in Shine Night Walk could help researchers like my sister unlock new and better ways to beat it. So, I hope my story will inspire others to step up and get involved.”

Hundreds of painted fluorescent faces will gather at the city’s glowing Guildhall Square from around 6.30pm before Lindsey and Andrea will fire the klaxon to set them on their way at 7pm. The route will take in the War Memorial, Peace Fountain, St Mary’s Stadium, Ocean Village, Watergate Ruin and the Bargate, before returning to a candlelit finish line to receive their medals.

Shine Night Walk participants can choose to support work into the cancer type closest to their hearts, including prostate, bowel, lung or breast cancer – among other types of the disease - or simply give to where the need is greatest.

Cancer Research UK spokesperson for the South, Elisa Mitchell, said: “Our scientists have helped to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years. We’ve led the development of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, paved the way for targeted treatments and improved the way we use surgery to tackle cancer. But we can’t stop there. So, we’re grateful to Lindsey and Andrea for helping to raise vital awareness.

“Our vision is a world where everybody lives longer, better lives free from the fear of cancer and money raised through events like Shine Night Walk is critical to making this a reality. Whether people walk for loved ones, for future generations or with friends old and new, they’ll be helping to power more progress – October 10 is the region's moment to shine.”

People can also show their support by volunteering on the night. From helping to set up the course to guiding participants around the city, there are lots of opportunities to get involved, meet new people and learn new skills.

To enter or volunteer visit shinewalk.org