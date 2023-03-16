News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago MPs believe TikTok breaches UK law - could be banned
3 hours ago Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold has died aged 62
4 hours ago Teacher strikes in England paused as union confirms government talks
5 hours ago Alison Hammond confirmed as new Great British Bake Off co-host
6 hours ago Summer holiday travel warning as Passport Office set to strike
7 hours ago Nursing strikes 2023: Unions back pay offer - but it’s not over yet

Portsmouth woman returns to city 30 years on for new hospital director role

A medical professional who is Portsmouth born and bred has returned to the city for a new job as a hospital director.

By Alex Rushworth
Published 16th Mar 2023, 23:48 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 14:32 GMT

Liz Ambler has taken on the role at the St Mary’s Hospital-based Practice Plus Group and said she was delighted to come home after spending over 30 years working abroad.

She said her experience working in healthcare abroad was enlightening with the hospitals being ‘really well equipped and really well staffed’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: ‘You get a really good time to do nursing. You get time to spend with your patients, which isn't always the case, unfortunately.

Liz Ambler, Hospital Director at Practice Plus Group, based at St Mary's Hospital.
Liz Ambler, Hospital Director at Practice Plus Group, based at St Mary's Hospital.
Liz Ambler, Hospital Director at Practice Plus Group, based at St Mary's Hospital.
Most Popular

NOW READ: Mental health advocate and TikToker India Walker-Flynn died in care at Elmleigh Hospital, inquest hears

‘The experience of just working in a different culture and understanding how things work differently and how people are very similar but also very different. I carry that with me.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘I think it makes me more open to understanding.’

She described the healthcare systems as very different in both countries, with countries abroad operating on primarily private healthcare. The 48-year-old said the lack of a well-established primary care system in the Maldives meant that everyone would go to the hospital for everything, leading to ‘massive pressure on the system’.

SEE ALSO: Brother set to donate his bone marrow to his younger sister who has leukaemia to save her life

When asked about what changes she would be looking to make in her new role, Ms Ambler said she felt hesitant to make many, stating the hospital was already running smoothly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She added: ‘It's running really well. It's part of the community and we have the urgent treatment centre, which has a much wider response for emergency care within the integrated healthcare system in Hampshire.

‘I’m not looking to make many changes. We're a very heavily regulated environment which is why we need to make sure that patient safety and quality outcomes are paramount, so there will be no sudden changes.

‘In terms of my approach, I’m getting to know my team more, and looking at how I can support them to do their job better.’

This is not the first time Liz has worked in a leadership role, having worked in senior positions in health and social care during her time abroad.

PortsmouthMaldives