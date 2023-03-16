India Rose Walker-Flynn died at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham on October 21, 2021, at the age of 20. An inquest was opened shortly after her death, with a preliminary hearing taking place at Portsmouth Coroner’s Court earlier today, March 16.

The court heard how India, from Gosport, was receiving care at Elmleigh Hospital in Havant, run by Southern Health NHS Foundation Trust. India had been admitted to Elmleigh on September 28, before what was described as a ‘ligature event’ led to her being rushed to QA Hospital.

India Walker-Flynn, left, with Annabell Michie. Picture: Contributed

Senior coroner Christopher Wilkinson said: ‘This event occurred while she [India] was under section at a mental health hospital. She was under care when she died – we need to understand the nature of her admission, her care needs and the management of her risk in the ward environment, as well as the specific events of October 16 and the immediate response to that.’

Mr Wilkinson also ruled that because India’s death was both violent and not of natural causes, a jury would be sworn in for the inquest itself – which is due to be held next year. India’s parents are also being legally represented in court.

A GoFundMe created at the time of her death told of how India was a prominent mental health activist, with her TikTok account – The Bluebell System – having more than 150,000 followers.

India herself had dissociative identity disorder (DID), with a number of unique personalities or alters.

More evidence is being gathered ahead of the inquest, including India’s medical background and details about in-patient care at Elmleigh Hospital.

Speaking to India's family, the coroner said: ‘I extend to India's family my very sincere condolences. I’m sorry that you have lost India in these circumstances and appreciate the wounds you have suffered cannot ever fully heal.

‘We will do our utmost to move towards an inquest hearing and find you closure.’