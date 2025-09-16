Prehab and rehab scheme supports remarkable recovery for local cancer patient

A pioneering prehabilitation and rehabilitation programme is helping cancer patients across Southampton prepare for, and recover from, major surgery - with outstanding results.

One patient, 68-year-old Allan Pont from Netley Abbey, credits the scheme for his swift recovery following bowel cancer surgery.

Delivered at Hamble Sports Complex, managed by Everyone Active in partnership with The Hamble School, Hampshire County Council and Eastleigh Borough Council, the Prehab and Rehab Scheme offers a unique combination of supervised exercise and personalised support both before and after surgery.

Patients referred to the programme from Southampton General Hospital, work with qualified trainers to improve their cardiovascular fitness, strength, and resilience, significantly improving surgical outcomes and post-operative recovery.

Allan’s journey began in May 2023 when, following his Stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis, he was referred to Everyone Active’s Prehab Scheme ahead of his surgery. “I’d never been in a gym before, so I was a bit nervous,” Allan admits. “But I knew that getting fitter could only help me.”

Under the expert guidance of personal trainer Charmaine Cotton, Allan followed a structured cardio programme involving treadmill and cycling sessions tailored to his needs.

Allan’s progress was carefully monitored and steadily advanced, preparing him for the physical demands of surgery. “I was gently pushed to improve week by week, which kept me motivated,” he explains.

Following his successful operation in June 2023, Allan began the Rehabilitation phase of the scheme to support his recovery.

His medical team initially expected a hospital stay of up to 14 days, but Allan was discharged after just eight days, an outcome both he and his doctors attribute to his improved fitness. “The surgeons were very positive about how fit I was going into surgery,” he says.

Allan continued attending sessions throughout his recovery, eventually transitioning into independent gym work. A year later, he remains an active member at Hamble Sports Complex, visiting three to four times a week.

“When I started, I struggled to do 20 minutes. Now, I’m cycling 10 miles and spending over an hour on the treadmill,” he says proudly. Beyond the physical benefits, Allan says the programme has dramatically improved his quality of life. “I have arthritis, and the regular exercise has reduced my joint pain. I feel fitter, healthier and more confident.”

Everyone Active’s Prehab and Rehab Scheme has also fostered a supportive community for patients facing similar challenges. Allan encourages others who may be offered the programme to seize the opportunity. Allan said: “If you’re given the chance, absolutely do it. It’s helped me immensely at one of the toughest times in my life.”

Richard Butt, general manager at Hamble Sports Complex, said: “We’re incredibly proud to see the difference the Prehab and Rehab Scheme is making for individuals like Allan.

“His story shows just how powerful exercise and structured support can be in helping people prepare for and recover from major surgery – building confidence, resilience and a better quality of life at a time when they need it most.”

The scheme continues to expand, offering hope and proactive support to patients navigating complex medical journeys.

To find out more information, please visit: Hamble Sports Complex | Gym, Swim & Fitness Classes | Everyone Active