The council statement comes after visitors to the Cockle Pond and the boating lake in Walpole Park may have spotted moon jellyfish. The authority took the step ahead of the upcoming May half-term break, which will bring more people outdoors.

A Gosport Borough Council spokesperson said: ‘These areas of water are classified as saline lagoons, which are rare habitats. The jellyfish now being seen are moon jellyfish (scientific name Aurelia aurita) which are common and are generally seen in harbours and estuaries. They live in brackish water with a low salt content.

A tank containing moon jellyfish at Sea Life London Aquarium. Picture date: Monday October 31, 2022. PA Photo.

‘Their sting is not strong enough to penetrate human skin, but it's important to be cautious, as people's sensitivity can vary and some individuals could have some irritation.’