Over the years Portsmouth and its surrounding area has had a number of empty or iconic buildings which have remained without a use or have been given a new lease of life.
We look at some of eleven iconic and long-standing buildings and landmarks from today – and a few from yesteryear too!
1. Iconic buildings and landmarks in Portsmouth
Some of these buildings are empty and some have been given a new lease of life Photo: Contributed
2. Debenhams
The ‘first skyscraper’ in Portsmouth would be built on the site of the disused Debenhams department store in the city centre under new plans drawn-up for the building. A public consultation has been taking place to get the city's views on the proposals for more than 400 homes and retail space in a 38-storey building - which would be the tallest in the city - before a planning application is submitted. Photo: Google Maps
3. Odeon
The Odeon cinema on London Road, North End was popular with many young people and families - many of who would pop into Woolies or McColl's to get their sweets and snacks before the film. Now the front of the former cinema is a shop and plans have been approved for 15 new homes at the back off Laburnum Grove. Photo: -
4. Tricorn
Love it or hate it, the Tricorn Centre and carpark iconic! It has been demolished and is currently used as a carpark while we await further news on the long-awaited Northern Quarter and City Centre North development plans. Photo: -