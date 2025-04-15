Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Strict measures are being put in place at a Portsmouth hospital as a vomiting bug continues to spread.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham is limiting visitors to the site as high numbers of norovirus cases continue to hit the hospital. Norovirus is highly contagious and can spread rapidly in a healthcare setting with hospital chiefs advising that people have been visiting even if they have symptoms, despite previous appeals not to.

It has been another difficult week at QA's Emergency Department with long waits for patient. On e81-year-old woman was waiting for 21 hours due to the department being full. | Alex Shute

Ann Thomas, chief nurse and director of infection, prevention control at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU) said: “We are continuing to see high numbers of norovirus cases in our hospital setting and people are continuing to visit the hospital with norovirus symptoms.

“Whilst we recognise how important visitors are to the overall wellbeing of our patients, we must stop the spread of this virus in our hospitals to protect our vulnerable patients and staff.”

The NHS trust has set restrictions on visitors with immediate effect. If visiting an adult inpatient it will be limited to one person for one hour a day. The time will need to be reserved ahead of time by contacting the ward directly. These restrictions will not apply to patients who are end-of-life or require additional support.

If attending the Emergency Department, the trust is asking for only one person to accompany you if possible. If attending an appointment, it is asked that you go alone or with just one person.

Visitor restrictions do not apply for children NICU and Paediatrics or for maternity visiting and birthing partners. It is only asked that maintain good hand hygiene and not attend if you are unwell.

Norovirus is a stomach bug that can remain infectious up to 48-72 hours after symptoms have stopped. Those symptoms include sudden onset of nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and abdominal pain, as well as a mild temperature or body aches.

The NHS trust is asking all visitors to wash their hands with soap and water regularly when entering and exiting the ward and hospital. They are also re-emphasising to not go to the hospital if you have symptoms of Norovirus including diarrhoea, vomiting or a high temperature. If you have had symptoms, please wait 48 hours after these have stopped before visiting.

It is possible to have a virtual visit if you are feeling unwell and unable to visit a loved one. The hospitals family liaison officers can arrange the visit and can be contacted via email on [email protected].