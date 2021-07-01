Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth hit by outbound and incoming phone problems
PHONE troubles mean patients are struggling to get through to a hospital this morning.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 11:04 am
Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has confirmed that there are telephone line troubles at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.
This means not every phone call is making it through to the hospital.
Posting on Twitter, the NHS trust said: ‘We are having issues with the telephone lines on our Queen Alexandra Hospital site and you may not be able to get through to us this morning.
‘We are also having difficulties calling external numbers.
‘We will keep you updated and thank you for your patience.’