Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth hit by outbound and incoming phone problems

Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust has confirmed that there are telephone line troubles at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

This means not every phone call is making it through to the hospital.

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Posting on Twitter, the NHS trust said: ‘We are having issues with the telephone lines on our Queen Alexandra Hospital site and you may not be able to get through to us this morning.

‘We are also having difficulties calling external numbers.

‘We will keep you updated and thank you for your patience.’

