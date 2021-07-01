A 58-year-old from Gosport and a 65-year-old from Bulls Cross, London, were killed in the incident north of Goodwood Aerodrome at about 4.38pm on Wednesday, Sussex Police have said.

Officers are providing support to the men’s families.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended, and are still on the scene today.

They are pleading for people to keep away from the area while emergency service personnel are on-site.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: ‘We were called to reports of an incident involving a light aircraft off New Road near Chichester at 4.38pm this afternoon.

‘Joint Fire Control mobilised a crew from Chichester Fire Station along with the service's Technical Rescue Unit to the scene.

Police and ambulance crews were called to a light aircraft crash that killed two men near Goodwood airfield. Stock Picture: Ian Hargreaves (310519-1)

‘Our crew booked away from the scene at 5.29pm, but members of the public are urged to avoid the area for the time being to allow emergency service staff to work safely.’

