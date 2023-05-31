The hospital is undergoing a major upgrade at the moment which has already seen work on a new accident and emergency department get underway.

Over the next two years Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, which runs QA, is planning other improvements including the development of the main entrance extension which began this month and will take about a year.

It will see a new lecture theatre and shop – now confirmed to be an M&S food hall and a branch of The Stock Shop. .

The hospital says that as part of the work the usual revolving door in the entrance will be closed and a temporary side entrance has opened instead, and hoarding will be put up.

The development will also include: a new Changing Places facility, one of three that will be installed in the hospital to provide accessible toilet and changing space; a lecture theatre; the two shops.

After this is finished work will start on the north entrance.

The trust’s chief finance officer Mark Orchard said: ‘This is a fantastic new development which will help improve the experience of those visiting our hospital site.

‘This is another step in a number of significant improvements to the QA site including improved green spaces around the site. Mark added: “These plans will help us continue to deliver high quality services in efficient, well-maintained and well-designed buildings.’

PHU will be working with noviniti, which built the North car park in 2022. Noviniti’s chief executive officer Marc Hastings said: ‘We are delighted and proud to have been appointed as the trust’s development partner for the main and north entrance projects. Together, these schemes will deliver a combination of dedicated public space, retail shops and new trust facilities, enhancing the hospital experience for all in Portsmouth.’