The idea is the brainchild of Race for Life veteran and haematology and oncology ward manager, Fran Chester. Not only is she a regular participant at Pretty Muddy, but she sees first-hand the difference Cancer Research UK’s ground-breaking research can make.

Fran said: ‘We see the impact money raised at Race for Life has on our patients so we wanted to be fully involved and have decided this year we wanted 30 of us at least for the 30 years of Race for Life.

Fran Chester, right, is supporting Race for Life with her Haematology and Oncology Ward team members

‘Our goal this year was to expand our team and so we have gone down to the haematology and oncology day unit, our outpatient areas, we’ve gone to radiology teams and consultants.

‘We didn’t want it to just be a ward event this year, so we have support workers, trained nurses, sisters, senior sisters, practice educators forming a huge team of just over 30 now so we’re really excited.’

As they prepare to swap their uniforms to form a parade of pink, they hope women, men and children across Portsmouth will join them on Southsea Common on July 1 and 2 to help the patients they treat every day. Anyone taking part this year to celebrate 30 years will receive an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with headline sponsor Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, is an inspiring series of 3k, 5k, 10k, Pretty Muddy and Pretty Muddy Kids events which raise millions of pounds every year to help beat cancer by funding crucial research.

haematology and oncology day unit manager Maria Dark with breast cancer patients Catherine Day (L) and Lisa Bailey (r)

Anyone who joins before Sunday April 30 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code SPRING30.

Every year around 52,100 people are diagnosed with cancer in the south east and one in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

Patient, Catherine Day was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago and receives chemotherapy on the haematology and oncology day unit. The grandmother said: “At first, I had oral chemotherapy but now I come to the day unit for an infusion. When you have metastatic breast cancer, you’re willing to try anything and I feel so grateful to have this extra time with my family. You don’t think about yourself, you think about your family and the little ones who ask about my hair and how my cancer is.

‘I think what the staff are doing for their patients here is fantastic and I shall be going to Race for Life to support them and cheer them on.’

Lisa Bailey from Havant is also receiving life-saving chemotherapy treatments following a mastectomy, after a breast cancer diagnosis last August.

She said: ‘It’s amazing what the staff are doing. It touches your heart, it’s a wonderful thing. Every penny helps, even if you only donate £1 it all goes to research to make our lives better so that we can live longer.

‘I’m also taking part in Race for Life this summer. I did it last year for a work colleague who was having treatment, then the following month, I discovered I had cancer too. So now they’re all getting together to do it for me and I’ll be doing it with them.’

Haematology and oncology day unit healthcare support worker, Ellie Benham, 22, is taking part in the event for the first time this year. She said: ‘I’m really excited to be taking part and doing it as a team because we want to raise as much as money as we can within oncology for all our patients and our family and friends.

CRUK Haematology and Oncology Day Unit staff support Race for Life Portsmouth Picture: Stuart Martin/ Cancer Research

‘The more money raised the better because we see all the new trials and treatments coming through and the patients really appreciate what we’re raising money for.’

Amanda Kilford, 52, also a healthcare support worker on the day unit, said: ‘I’ve done Race for Life a few times but this year is my first time doing Pretty Muddy.

‘Working in this unit means you do become close to patients so on the day, I’ll be thinking of the people we’ve lost, people who are still going through treatment and patients who are now well.’

The Race for Life events at Southsea Common on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2 are open to people of all ages and abilities. There is a chance to take part in Pretty Muddy - a mud-splattered obstacle course - on the Saturday which includes a Pretty Muddy Kids option.

Women, men and children can choose from 3k, 5k and 10k events that run on the Sunday.

The first Race for Life event was held in Battersea, London in 1994, where 750 participants raised £48,000. It was so successful that the following year, the race was extended to six venues across the UK. Today around 450 Race for Life events are held every year and since it began more than £940m has been raised to fund life-saving research. Race for Life is today open to everyone, no matter their fitness level, background or gender.

CRUK Dedicated cancer care staff support Race for Life Portsmouth Picture: Stuart Martin/ Cancer Research

Cancer Research UK’s spokesperson for Portsmouth, Elisa Mitchell said: ‘We’d love for as many people as possible across Portsmouth to join us during our 30th year of Race for Life. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. We want to make sure that everyone can join the Race for Life movement. Our participants come from different backgrounds, with different stories, but with one thing in common - the determination to help beat cancer.

‘Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“We’ve seen survival rates in the UK double in the last 40 years thanks to the tireless efforts of researchers, but this can only happen with the continued support of fundraisers up and down the country.

‘Together we can bring about a future free from the fear of cancer. So we’re asking people across Portsmouth: Who will you Race for?’

Chief Nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, Liz Rix, said: ‘We are so proud of our colleagues from Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust who will be taking part in this year’s Race for Life in Portsmouth.

They know first-hand how devastating cancer can be, looking after thousands of cancer patients every year. They provide outstanding care and it’s wonderful to see them go the extra mile and support their cancer patients through this fundraising event. We wish them all the best of luck with the race in July!’

Queen Alexandra Hospital haematology and oncology day unitward manager, Maria Dark with breast cancer patients Catherine Day, left, and Lisa Bailey Picture: Stuart Martin/ Cancer Research

Fran Chester (second from right) has arranged for 30 cancer staff to support 30 years of Race for Life

