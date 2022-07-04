Those that took part at the event in Southsea Common yesterday did their loved ones and friends proud.
Many engaged in 3km and 5km races with their family members, in memory of those who lost their lives to cancer.
Some had taken part for the first time, while others, had competed in races for over 20 years.
The event was raising money for Cancer Research UK.
Here are 18 shots from the event on Sunday.
A full list of everyone who registered for Race for Life will be published in tomorrow’s paper.
