Those that took part at the event in Southsea Common yesterday did their loved ones and friends proud.

Many engaged in 3km and 5km races with their family members, in memory of those who lost their lives to cancer.

Some had taken part for the first time, while others, had competed in races for over 20 years.

The event was raising money for Cancer Research UK.

Here are 18 shots from the event on Sunday.

A full list of everyone who registered for Race for Life will be published in tomorrow’s paper.

Be sure to click through all the gallery pages to get a full glimpse of the action.

Race for Life 2022 10K finishers who have come over to watch the 3K and 5K start. Race For Life, Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-55)

Race for Life 2022 3K and 5K start. Race For Life, Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-61)

Race for Life 2022 3K and 5K start. Race For Life, Southsea Common. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-69).

Race for Life 2022 Guitar rocker. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 030722-76)