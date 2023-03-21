More than 420 people attended the Emergency Department at the hospital in Cosham yesterday (Monday, March 20), the highest daily figure since mid-December last year, when there was a sharp rise in Strep A and scarlet fever cases. More than 140 people arrived by ambulance to the Emergency Department at QA Hospital, but more than 250 people walked in to be treated for minor injuries such as bumps, leg or arm injuries.

The last week has seen a total of 2,423 people attend ED, 834 of whom were subsequently admitted to the hospital.

Ambulances pictured outside A&E at Queen Alexandra Hospital. Picture Habibur Rahman

As a result Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust is calling on the public to help ease the pressures by only attending its Emergency Department for life-threatening illnesses or injuries.

Mark Roland, deputy medical director at the trust, said: “We need the local community to help us by only using the Emergency Department for life threatening conditions and injuries.

“We urge people to not attend the ED unless it’s an emergency. For conditions such as sprains, bites and minor burns, please visit your local Urgent Treatment Centres at St Mary’s Hospital in Portsmouth, Gosport and Petersfield. If you need to know where to get help and support, please go to NHS 111 online.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure there are beds available for our most seriously ill patients and we will be focusing on safely discharging as many patients as possible. We ask that families and loved ones support us with this and collect patients as soon as they are ready to be discharged. We thank the community at this time for their support.”