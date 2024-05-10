Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire hospice has announced redundancies to its staff as it faces a difficult financial future.

The Rowans Hospice in Purbrook, a charity that provides free care and support to adults with life-limiting illnesses, has announced redundancies to approximately 20 people after facing unsustainable rising costs. Around 90 per cent of the hospice’s income comes from public donation, with the remaining funds coming from the NHS. However, having been unsuccessful in its attempts to gain more funding from the NHS, it has announced the news of redundancy to its staff.

Last month, Hospice UK, A national charity for hospice and end of life care, conducted a financial survey which revealed the industry is facing a collective estimated deficit of £77 million in the financial year 2023-24. The financial pressure the industry is under has affected Rowans with its costs rising and its income falling.

Deborah Paris, Executive Chairman of Rowans Hospice, said: “The current gap between our costs and income has risen significantly, which is obviously not a sustainable position. We have met with NHS commissioners to negotiate urgent, additional funding, and used the opportunity to re-emphasise the significant contribution that the Hospice provides and the work that will fall to the NHS, if we have to reduce our capacity.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the news of these developments. We are immensely proud of our services and we know that Rowans Hospice’s greatest asset is our remarkable staff. However, in order to continue to provide our much-valued services, we have no choice at this time, but to take these steps to reduce our current level of expenditure, in order to ensure our future financial sustainability.”

Ms Paris put forward her thanks to the community for all the help and support they provide to the hospice and assure them that the level of patient care will not be affected. She said: “We are enormously grateful for the continuing support of our community and their ongoing support will be crucial. The level and quality of care we provide to our patients will remain unchanged, we will protect that at all costs. Quality of care is paramount to us.”

