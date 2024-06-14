Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A food manufacturer is recalling sandwiches, wraps and salads sold in major UK supermarkets because of a potential link to an E.coli outbreak that left a number of people across the UK in hospital.

Officials said the move by Greencore Group is a “precautionary measure”. The products being recalled include sandwiches, wraps and salads sold at Sainsbury’s, Asda, Aldi, Morrisons, Co-op, and retail pharmacy chain Boots.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: “Sandwich manufacturers are taking a precautionary measure to recall various sandwiches wraps and salads in response to findings from investigations by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who are working to identify the cause of an ongoing outbreak caused by shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec).”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sandwiches, wraps and salads are being pulled from UK supermarket shelves over possible E.coli contamination. Picture: Adobe Stock | Adobe Stock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that are normally harmless and live in the intestines of humans and animals. However some strains, like Stec, can make people very ill. The FSA advises any consumers who have any of the products being recalled not to eat them. Earlier this month, UKHSA confirmed at least 37 people had been admitted to hospital following the E. coli outbreak, which it believed to be linked to food.

The FSA added that manufacturer Samworth Brothers Manton Wood is taking the precautionary step of recalling various Tesco and One Stop sandwiches and wraps because of possible contamination with E.coli. E.coli has not been detected in the products but they are being recalled as a precaution. Here is the full list of known items being recalled so far:

Recalled products over possible Ecoli contamination

– Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon BLT Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich with use- by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Amazon Prawn Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Chicken and Bacon Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Asda BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Asda Vegan No Chicken Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

– Boots BBQ Chicken wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Boots Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Delicious Ham and Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Boots Halloumi and Greek Style Salad wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Ham and Egg Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Boots Spicy Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Vegan No Duck and Hoisin Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) with use- by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Mexican Style Bean and Cheese Wrap with use- by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Ham, Cheese and Pickle (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Co-op Ham and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Co-op Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork and Red Leicester (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Tesco Chicken Salad Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– The Gym Kitchen Peri Peri Chicken Chilled Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– OneStop Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– OneStop Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– OneStop Hoisin Duck Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– OneStop Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 17.

– Tesco BBQ Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Hoi Sin Duck Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

– Tesco The Chicken Club Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Tuna Crunch Sub with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Spicy Bean Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Chicken Bacon & Lettuce Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

– Tesco Fajita Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.