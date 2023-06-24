News you can trust since 1877
Sisters complete Jurassic Coast charity walk for Chestnut Tree House which is used by Southsea loved one

Two sisters have conquered walking the Jurassic Coast for their two-year-old family member who was born with a life-limiting condition.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 24th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 2 min read
Sisters Kate Drew, 64, left, and Jill Turner, 71, from Bridport have raised £2,305 for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House by walking 100km and 42km along the Jurassic CoastSisters Kate Drew, 64, left, and Jill Turner, 71, from Bridport have raised £2,305 for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House by walking 100km and 42km along the Jurassic Coast
Sisters Kate Drew, 64, and Jill Turner, 71, from Bridport have raised £2,305 for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House by walking 100km and 42km along the Jurassic Coast.

The hospice cares for Kate’s two-year-old granddaughter Ada from Southsea in Hampshire, who was born with complex, life-limiting conditions.

Jill said: ‘We had to walk such a long distance in such a short time, so peak condition for legs and feet had to be a priority.’

The sisters began setting themselves targets in the new year in a bid to prepare for the challenging walk.

Jill added: ‘That gave us five months to increase our mileage before the event – but of course lots of things got in the way - a family bereavement, the awful spring weather, plus Kate was helping to look after Ada as well as working. Still, we clocked up a lot of miles between us as the challenge drew closer.’

For Ada’s parents, Toby and Charlotte, caring for Ada is an intense, 24 hours-a-day responsibility and Chestnut Tree House provides respite care, visits from the community nurse and counselling which helps the family with day-to-day activities.

Kate and Jill were determined to complete the walk, which stretches from East Devon to Dorset, for Ada to raise as much money as possible.

Kate said: ‘We’re quite proud of the money we raised and are amazed at the generosity of others, some of whom we barely know but who have heard about Ada and kindly donated.’

