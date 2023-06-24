Sisters complete Jurassic Coast charity walk for Chestnut Tree House which is used by Southsea loved one
Sisters Kate Drew, 64, and Jill Turner, 71, from Bridport have raised £2,305 for children’s hospice Chestnut Tree House by walking 100km and 42km along the Jurassic Coast.
The hospice cares for Kate’s two-year-old granddaughter Ada from Southsea in Hampshire, who was born with complex, life-limiting conditions.
Jill said: ‘We had to walk such a long distance in such a short time, so peak condition for legs and feet had to be a priority.’
The sisters began setting themselves targets in the new year in a bid to prepare for the challenging walk.
Jill added: ‘That gave us five months to increase our mileage before the event – but of course lots of things got in the way - a family bereavement, the awful spring weather, plus Kate was helping to look after Ada as well as working. Still, we clocked up a lot of miles between us as the challenge drew closer.’
For Ada’s parents, Toby and Charlotte, caring for Ada is an intense, 24 hours-a-day responsibility and Chestnut Tree House provides respite care, visits from the community nurse and counselling which helps the family with day-to-day activities.
Kate and Jill were determined to complete the walk, which stretches from East Devon to Dorset, for Ada to raise as much money as possible.
Kate said: ‘We’re quite proud of the money we raised and are amazed at the generosity of others, some of whom we barely know but who have heard about Ada and kindly donated.’