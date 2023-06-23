Police officers stunned to find a memento box on A3 southbound - containing wedding dress
A memento box was discovered yesterday morning on the A3 Southbound and within the box was a wedding dress.
The police have kept hold of the dress and they are hoping to reunite it with its owner and as a result, they have appealed to the public for help.
In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the police said: ‘We were called to clear some debris off of the southbound A3 this morning, just past junction 4, and found what appears to be a wedding memento box - including a wedding dress.
‘We kept hold of it in case someone was hoping to be reunited with their items.