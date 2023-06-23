News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke

Police officers stunned to find a memento box on A3 southbound - containing wedding dress

Police officers have launched an appeal to find the owner of a wedding dress which was recovered on the A3 yesterday morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 08:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 08:03 BST

A memento box was discovered yesterday morning on the A3 Southbound and within the box was a wedding dress.

The police have kept hold of the dress and they are hoping to reunite it with its owner and as a result, they have appealed to the public for help.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on social media, a spokesperson for the police said: ‘We were called to clear some debris off of the southbound A3 this morning, just past junction 4, and found what appears to be a wedding memento box - including a wedding dress.

A wedding dress has been recovered from the A3 yesterday morning by police officers who were out clearing away debris.A wedding dress has been recovered from the A3 yesterday morning by police officers who were out clearing away debris.
A wedding dress has been recovered from the A3 yesterday morning by police officers who were out clearing away debris.
Most Popular

‘We kept hold of it in case someone was hoping to be reunited with their items.

‘If the box is yours, please call us on 101 with reference 44230248325. Proof of ownership will be required.’