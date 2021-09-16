Skydivers raise more than £4,000 in memory of Waterlooville man, 23, who died from cancer

A team skydived to raise money in memory of Bradley Coombes. Picturerd back row left to right - Natalie Jutla, Tim Godfrey, Caroline Mousdale, Callum Spencer and Ben Holt Front row left to right - Abigail Taylor and Amalia Gomez Lopez.

Earlier this month bereaved mum Caroline Mousdale and six of her friends, all from Hampshire, jumped from the sky to raise funds for charity Young Lives Vs Cancer in honour of her son, Bradley Coombes.

The cash will add to a wider fundraising effort, which currently totals more than £27,000, in Bradley’s name after he died earlier this year following a bowel cancer diagnosis at age 23.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Coombes, from Waterlooville, who died aged 23 of bowel cancer in February 2021.

Caroline said: ‘We were all apprehensive before the jump, especially when you are up in the plane and the thought of jumping 10,000 feet is terrifying. We did freefalling for 30 seconds at 125 miles per hour.

‘However, I thought about what Bradley had to go through with his treatment and really want to do all I can to raise awareness of the fact that young people do get bowel cancer and urge people if they have any worries to check out the NHS website, young and old.

‘We are also so pleased to have had so much support from family and friends in raising funds to support young cancer patients at the same time as Bradley and I really appreciated the support we had from our social worker, Kate.’

Caroline has organised other fundraising events in memory of keen footballer Bradley, including a day of his favourite sport and a day of music and barbecue food.

Liz Blunt, from Young Lives Vs Cancer, added: ’I am so impressed with the bravery of Caroline, Tim, Amalia, Ben, Nat, Callum and Abi for taking on a skydive. Their skydive alone has raised almost £4,000 to support children and young people with cancer and their families.

SEE ALSO: Days held in memory of Waterlooville man who died of cancer

‘This money can go towards ensuring our fantastic social workers like Kate, are there for families like Caroline’s. The team who are based at Southampton General Hospital support families who have children with cancer from babies to under 25-year-olds. They can only provide the vital support they do from applying for grants, helping with all sorts of issues from housing to the costs of school uniforms, thanks to the kindness of others.’

To make a donation to Bradley’s fundraising page visit justgiving.com/team/bradleycoombes.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron