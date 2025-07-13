Slimming World isn’t just for Women

Award winning Slimming World consultant helps to give the belief that members can achieve their dream target weight.

Samantha Jones has only been a local Slimmimg World consultant since February 2024 and what she has achieved in such a short space of time in itself is impressive which is probably why her own company has awarded her the first ever title of Margaret Miles-Bramwell Rising Star 2025.

She has grown both her groups to in excess of 65 members in each and she has helped to support and guide a total of 56 members to achieve their dream target weight.

Samantha has also had many member success stories published and has in fact recently got two of her male members into the national semi finals of Slimmimg World’s man of the year competition a task that I don’t think has been achieved by any other consultant. And one of those members was in fact a finalist.

Sean Rowlands before and after

Samantha has a real passion for helping people to achieve their dream target weight and will not give up until she gets them there. One member tells us that she messaged Samantha over a year ago about joining one of her groups but just kept putting it off but Samantha kept in touch messaging and encouraging until that member walked through the door and now in just 14 weeks is already 2.5 stone lighter and this member credits Samantha’s determination and messages and never giving up on her before she even got started.

Samantha wants to attract more men into her groups on the back of her two members reaching the man of the year national semifinals and finals as it concerns her that most men wait until the health issues are already there and are referred by their GP on SWOR (Slimming World on Referral) scheme as were both her members. In fact nearly all the 41 male members that made it to the national semifinals were from this scheme. This has to change it is not a taboo for a male to admit that they need help and support to lose weight and it is hard to do it alone and Slimmimg World offers that wraparound support for everyone.

Samantha is driven by the fact that her own stepfather sadly passed away from a heart attack at just 69 years of age and is open and honest to say that he wouldn’t change his lifestyle what he ate what he drank and his exercise and often quotes “I couldn’t change or save his life but I am sure I can do that for everyone who walks through my Slimmimg World doors”.

Samantha wants to grow each of her groups to in excess of 100 members so she can continue to reduce the obese population and help show them there is a way to a healthy sustainable slim life for life.

Samantha Jones Slimming World Consultant

Slimming world consultant Sam’s members and fellow colleagues say that she is an inspiration, watching her confidence grow week in week out has been an honour. Sam says that her members make me so incredibly proud. She run groups at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton on a Saturday morning at 7.30am, 9.00am and 10.30am and at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Leigh Park on a Thursday evening at 4.00pm, 5.30pm and 7.00pm. “Don’t put off your health issues for another day and join now it was the best decision I ever made slimming isn’t just for women”