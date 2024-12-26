Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

After attending a doctors appointment Sean Rowlands knew he needed to do something about his weight.

Sean says ‘I remember attending a doctors appointment as I needed an operation only to be told that I was massively overweight and would not be eligible to have the operation unless I lost weight.’

Feeling disappointed and embarrassed in himself that he had let himself get in to this position and for his weight to have spiralled. The doctor offered two options, a gym subscription or a 12 week course for Slimming World.

Sean says: “I have to be honest I hadn’t really heard much about Slimming World but a healthier lifestyle was what I was craving and thought this would be worth a go so I took this option. I joined my local Slimming World group on a Saturday morning as this fit in well with my work. I remember being really nervous about walking through those doors for the first time.

Achieving his dream target weight

"In fact I remember being embarrassed and ashamed and walking through with little or no confidence with my head bowed. But that quickly changed after being welcomed by current members especially a lovely member called Rachel.

"My consultant Sam wasn’t there on my first day as she was training for the role but I was told how lovely she was. When I returned the following week Sam gave a new member talk to the whole group, wow I thought she was so passionate, warm and friendly and at that point I felt I had made the right decision and I was actually losing weight.

“The Slimming World plan was working so well that I told my mother in law Shirley about it who also had some health issues, we now attend together which gives that extra layer of support. Shirley has gone on to lose 3 stone 10.5 and is now a target member.

“In just over 8 months I have lost a total of 8 stone and the health benefits are amazing I don’t get breathless when walking, my joint and back pain has gone, I can now run after my young children and I used to suffer from reflux but no longer do.

Before and after

“To say that joining Slimming World changed my life I feel would be an understatement I believe it may have just saved it too. I really want to reach out especially to males and say that Slimming World is not just for women, there are male members in all of Sam’s groups and the health benefits and lives that she is helping to support and change is amazing.”

Slimming world consultant Sam added: “Sean is an inspiration in group, watching his confidence grow week in week out has been an honour. My members make me so incredibly proud. I run groups at St Nicholas Church, Bedhampton on a Saturday morning at 7.45am and 9.15am and at St Michaels & All Angels Church, Leigh Park on a Thursday evening at 5.30pm and 7.00pm. Don’t put off your health issues for another day and join now it was the best decision I ever made.”