Slimming World Success Spotlight: Sue Smashes Her Target!

An inspiring 3 stone 2lbs loss in just 79 weeks! We’re absolutely thrilled to celebrate the phenomenal achievement of Sue, who has not only reached her dream target weight but done so with grace, determination and a smile – even on tough days.

Over the course of 79 weeks, Sue has shed an amazing 3 stone 2lbs, proving that steady progress, self-belief and a supportive community really do lead to life-changing results. But as Sue will tell you, it wasn’t always easy.

“There were definitely a few bad ‘rose days’ along the way” she laughs, referencing the well-loved metaphor often shared by her consultant, Sam Jones. “But Sam helped me see that it’s okay – life happens. If you had a vase with seven roses and one died, would you throw the whole bouquet away? Of course not, you’d just remove the one and enjoy the rest. That really stuck with me.”

Staying Active & Loving Life

Sue beams with confidence since incredible weight loss.

Sue’s journey wasn’t just about the number on the scales – it was about feeling better in herself and rediscovering a love for life and movement. She’s always loved tennis but now plays with more energy and joy than ever. Her confidence has grown so much and she’s loving being able to go shopping and try on clothes that actually fit “it’s such a great feeling”. At the start, she struggled with sciatica, but that’s completely gone now, which is amazing. She feels stronger, happier and more like herself again, embracing every opportunity to move more and feel great doing it.

And it wasn’t just physical changes that marked her progress. Sue describes a turning point in more ways than one, at one stage in her journey, she felt ready to come off antidepressant medication, a decision she made with confidence and support. “It was like I was slowly coming back to myself,” she says. “Slimming World gave me something positive to focus on, and I started to feel stronger in my mind as well as my body.” It was a powerful reminder that success isn’t just measured in pounds lost, but in how you begin to feel about life again.

The Power of Support

Sue credits much of her success to the support of her inspirational consultant Sam Jones, whose guidance and compassion helped her to stay grounded and positive, even on the more difficult weeks. But it wasn’t just Sam, the group itself has been incredible.

Before weight loss

“Sam never made me feel like a failure. She reminded me that this journey isn’t about being perfect, it’s about making progress and learning to live your life in a way that works for you.”

The support from group has been just as important. Sue describes it “like one big family” with new, target and long-time members all cheering each other on. She’s made wonderful friends and they’ve helped each other through the tough times and celebrated every win together.

Even while on holiday, that sense of community stayed strong. Sue met up with two fellow Slimming World friends who happened to be away at the same time and when they shared a photo, Sam pointed out that between them, they’d lost 7 stone. “That was such a great feeling for all of us” Sue says. “It reminded me how far we’ve come and how much we’ve done together.

As Sue celebrates her incredible success, she’s now inspiring others in group with her honesty, humour and heart. Her message

“Believe in yourself. Trust the process and make a plan. If you have a bad day don’t throw the whole week away. Just keep going because you’ll feel fantastic and love your life.”

Congratulations Sue – you are a true Slimming World inspiration

Sam runs local groups on Thursday evening in Leigh Park and the group that Sue attends Saturday morning in Bedhampton.