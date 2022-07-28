Smart new look for NHS trust reception staff playing ‘crucial role’ for patients

Reception staff across several of Solent NHS Trust’s largest hospitals and health buildings have donned a new uniform.

This was introduced earlier this month as part of a re-launch of the organisation’s premises team, which works quietly in the background to keep its sites across Hampshire running.

Smart blouses in the distinctive purple and pink of Solent NHS Estates and Facilities are being provided for women, while their male colleagues have white shirts, black jumpers or cardigans and purple ties.

A new look has been unveiled for Solent NHS Trust’s front of house teams. Picture: Dominic Parkes

The team had a say in the choice of a new uniform, which is designed to be smart, comfy and practical, and can be teamed up with dark trousers or skirts of their choice.

Steve Scutchings, site operations manager, said: ‘Our reception team are usually the first people our patients and their families encounter and play a crucial role in helping to put people at ease.

‘The front of house team are true professionals and have always looked smart, but by introducing a recognised uniform we hope to raise awareness of their role and all it involves.

‘Solent NHS Estates and Facilities is a great place to work with exciting future plans and we hope our front of house team will feel proud to wear this new uniform.’