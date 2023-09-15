Across the UK, smoking among adults fell to its lowest level of 12.9 per cent last year, a drop on the 13.3 per cent reported in 2021. (Photo by: Jonathan Brady/PA/Radar)

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 14.7 per cent of adults in Portsmouth smoked in 2022 – up from 13.6 per cent the year before. In Fareham, the figure rose from 11.1 to 11.9 per cent, and in Gosport it rose from 11.1 to 17.8 per cent. Only Havant in our area saw a drop – from 11.4 to 10.2 per cent.

It contrasts with trends across England, where the national rate of smokers reached 12.7 per cent, the lowest level on record.

James Tucker, head of health analysis at the ONS, said the figure is "consistent with the continuing trend towards a decline in smoking prevalence over recent years".

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, Deborah Arnott, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH) chief executive, said the figures are “a wake up call” and added: "Smoking rates are falling, but not nearly fast enough to deliver on the Government’s ambition of 5 per cent or less by 2030. Financial stress and poor mental health are on the rise, which we know makes it harder for smokers to quit."

She added the Government must "step up" its support for smokers by investing in campaigns to motivate smokers to quit and discourage young people to start.

The ONS figures also showed 5.2 per cent of people aged over 16 used e-cigarettes daily in 2022, up from 4.9 per cent in 2021.

Ms Arnott said the growth in vaping among adult smokers and ex-smokers was welcome as vaping is a very successful aid to quitting smoking.

However, she added there is a worrying growth in vaping among teens and young adults with 15.5 per cent of young people aged 16 to 24 years vaping daily or occasionally last year.

She said: "The Government’s response to the consultation on youth vaping due imminently must contain concrete measures to prohibit child-friendly branding, and put products out of sight and out of reach in shops, as well as a tax on the pocket money priced disposable vapes most popular with children."