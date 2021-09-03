Sue Harriman, CEO of Solent NHS Trust, urged people to attend this year's AGM

Solent NHS Trust’s 2021 annual general meeting will be held online on Thursday, September 30 from 1pm to 2.30pm, allowing anyone to attend.

The meeting will cover the work of the trust, which includes community health and mental health services, and how they will be impacted by Covid-19 going forward.

Sue Harriman, chief executive of Solent NHS Trust, said: ‘Following the success of last year’s virtual meeting, we will be reviewing the 2020/21 year online again; making it easier for people to connect with us whilst staying safe.

‘During the AGM, people will be able to find out more about the work of the trust, and our challenges and achievements, in the truly unprecedented year of 2020/21. We will set out the trust’s plans for the year ahead, including how we continue to respond to the short- and long-term effects of Covid-19 across our hospital and community settings.

‘We will also be answering questions in our live question and answer session; a part of the AGM which we very much welcome.’

Attendees will need to pre-register their place, via Eventbrite at eventbrite.co.uk/e/solent-nhs-trust-annual-general-meeting-2021-tickets-164331874059.

Participants will then be sent a web link to the meeting by email.

People who would like to submit a question in advance can email [email protected] or contact 0300 123 4156 by 5pm on September 22.

Alternatively, they can post questions in the comment box during the online event.

