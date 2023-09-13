Solent’s Estates team return to the classroom to give students a unique insight into the work of an NHS architect

Kat Millmore-Davies, front, with careers team and presenters

Senior project manager and estates architect Kevin Walls led five presentations for youngsters at Priory School in Portsmouth as part of a careers day to highlight the wide variety of roles within the health service.

He was supported by estates project officer Kaylee White, who joined Solent NHS Estates as an apprentice four years ago and recently graduated with a first class in BSc project management from the University of Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, the pair talked about the role of an architect, working in the NHS and Kevin’s own journey into the health service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kevin Walls dons a beret for his talk to Priory School pupils

Their presentation also featured a fun quiz to see which famous buildings the children could identify, and some examples of weird and wonderful houses, religious buildings, public buildings and hospitals from around the world.

Kevin wore a series of different hats to demonstrate how varied the role is, including a beret as a designer, a captain’s hat as a project manager, and a hard hat for the architect’s role on site.

“It was a hot day but the students were really engaged; they enthusiastically took part in the quiz and asked lots of questions at the end,” said Kevin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It would be amazing to think our talk may have inspired some NHS architects of the future.”

Chef Jim Richardson and Kat Millmore-Davies

The presentation had been written by Kevin with colleague Mark Maffey, estates architect and senior project manager. Mark had been unable to attend on the day but will join Kevin for future school talks.

Also taking part in the day for year seven pupils were assistant catering manager Ronnie Parrett-Harris and chef Jim Richardson from Solent NHS Trust’s award-winning catering team.

Ronnie and Jim talked to the youngsters about catering roles within the NHS, including apprenticeships, and how food can have a major impact on patient recovery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair also involved students in a taste session using different salads prepared by Jim, and discussed nutrition and menus at Solent’s community hospitals.

Kat Millmore-Davies, Education Outreach Lead with the 350+ NHS Careers Programme, said: “Our presenters will never know the scale to which they have positively impacted the students at Priory School.

“Some of the children may have been so inspired by the talks that they will now want to follow in the footsteps of the guest speakers.”