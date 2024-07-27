Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A local charity has partnered with NHS England to launch an initiative to feed parents in hospital when staying with their children.

Sophie’s Legacy, a Fareham based charity, have been collaborating with NHS England to introduce the pilot project which began on Friday, July 26. An initial pilot took place last year with nine hospitals but now a further 15 have added their names to the programme funded by the charity.

NHS England invited hospitals to express their interest in joining the programme with 26 applications being received in return. Of those, 15 were chosen to be given £5,000 each from £75,000 which had been provided by Sophie’s Legacy. The project will last for twelve weeks with each hospital providing at least two meals a day to the parent/carer.

Charlotte Fairall, CEO of Sophie’s Legacy, was happy to see the next stage of the project start. She said: “I am pleased we have managed to get this project launched. The impact this will have on thousands of families across the 15 hospitals will be huge. No parent should have to go hungry when they are in hospitals with their child, and we are doing all we can to change this.”

With the project started, participating hospitals will have the chance to provide meals in the way that they see appropriate. That could mean providing meals form the hospital menu, offering ready-made meals, or providing vouchers for the hospital restaurant. The hospitals are also required to demonstrate how they will continue to feed parents after the pilot, with the evaluation of the impact of the project potentially enabling them to provide an evidence based argument for future funding.