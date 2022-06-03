South Central Ambulance Service facing increase in demand during Platinum Jubilee as health bosses issue an urgent warning

PARAMEDICS across the Portsmouth area are facing an increase in demand as revellers take to the street to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) has warned the spike in demand was ‘already taking its toll’.

Now health chiefs from Scas have pleaded with the public to take care during the bank holiday weekend.

Scas has issued a warning about demand increasing

The appeal follows a similar call from leaders at the NHS in Hampshire, who urged people to only visit accident and emergency if it was truly necessary.

Scas said: ‘The bank holiday period is already taking its toll on our services, with demand up significantly on NHS 111.

‘Please continue to take care over the remainder of the Jubilee celebrations and utilise the range of healthcare options available at this time, with pharmacies able to provide treatment advice on common conditions and minor illnesses.

‘In addition, urgent care centres, minor injuries units, first aid centres and walk-in centres can all provide urgent medical attention for non life-threatening emergencies.’

