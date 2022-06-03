South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) has warned the spike in demand was ‘already taking its toll’.
Now health chiefs from Scas have pleaded with the public to take care during the bank holiday weekend.
Read More
The appeal follows a similar call from leaders at the NHS in Hampshire, who urged people to only visit accident and emergency if it was truly necessary.
Scas said: ‘The bank holiday period is already taking its toll on our services, with demand up significantly on NHS 111.
‘Please continue to take care over the remainder of the Jubilee celebrations and utilise the range of healthcare options available at this time, with pharmacies able to provide treatment advice on common conditions and minor illnesses.
‘In addition, urgent care centres, minor injuries units, first aid centres and walk-in centres can all provide urgent medical attention for non life-threatening emergencies.’