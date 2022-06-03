South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) has warned the spike in demand was ‘already taking its toll’.

Now health chiefs from Scas have pleaded with the public to take care during the bank holiday weekend.

Scas has issued a warning about demand increasing

Scas said: ‘The bank holiday period is already taking its toll on our services, with demand up significantly on NHS 111.

‘Please continue to take care over the remainder of the Jubilee celebrations and utilise the range of healthcare options available at this time, with pharmacies able to provide treatment advice on common conditions and minor illnesses.