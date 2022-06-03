Ambulances parked up outside the Accident and Emergency department at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Portsmouth. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Thousands of NHS workers will be working over the festive period to provide a network of support for people seeking medical advice whilst preventing an unnecessary influx of people in emergency departments.

The bank holiday will see thousands across the county indulging in food and booze, but the festivities are a cause for concern for emergency departments across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, who fear that drunken accidents will result in the bombardment of hospitals.

Dr Decker, the clinical lead for Hampshire, Southampton, and Isle of Wight CCG

In an attempt to reduce the numbers of people admitted to emergency departments, here will be a range of support dedicated to giving primary care to those that need it. NHS 111 is available around the clock, and ongoing improvements have resulted in staff having the ability to book patients in with GP or urgent treatment centre appointments if needed.

Dr Nicola Decker, the clinical lead for Hampshire, Southampton, and Isle of Wight CCG, said: ‘The old idea that the NHS wasn’t there for people outside normal office hours is long gone now. Over the whole weekend, an army of superb staff will be working across our communities – in our 111 teams online and on the phones, in pharmacies, in Urgent Treatment Centres, in out-of-hours services – to keep people safe and well.’

The local 111 service now receives, on average,100 phone calls per hour, every hour with eight out of ten of those callers are directed to care away from emergency services.

Dr Decker added: ‘If anyone needs help in a hurry – and it’s not a genuine medical emergency - we have the teams in place to help you out without spending the bank holiday in a hospital waiting room.’

Mark Rowell, Head of Integrated Urgent Care and NHS 111 Services said: ‘Please take care and ensure you have your medications and support you need for the weekend.’