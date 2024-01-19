A nature conservation charity has hit out at Southern Water's sewage discharge in Portsmouth, highlighting the damaging effect it has on wildlife and humans.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust, which manages the Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve in Langstone Harbour, has commented on the issue following a recent incident where sewage was discharged into the water for 191 hours. The nature reserve is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and a Special Area of Conservation. With the Trust currently trying to restore seagrass meadows in the harbour, their efforts are being hampered by the Southern Water storm overflows.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson said: "Hampshire & Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust is steadfast in its opposition to the discharge of sewage into our precious rivers and seas. Such practices have far-reaching, detrimental consequences for the environment and wildlife that depend on these delicate ecosystems, as well as posing a risk to human health and wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once again during the past week, we have seen untreated sewage pouring into the Solent and Langstone Harbour, following heavy rainfall. These discharges have a direct harmful impact on our coastal water quality, affecting the marine environment including the internationally important seagrass meadow found in the Harbour, plus many of the surrounding habitats."

They added: "The risk to human health that these discharges bring also has a direct impact on the Trust’s marine conservation activities, which includes restoration of seagrass meadows. We cannot put the health and safety of our staff and Seagrass Champion volunteers, many of which are from the Portsmouth area, at risk by working amid sewage discharges. This is severely impacting our ability to deliver seagrass restoration within Langstone Harbour.

"Sewage releases add to the Solent's problem of nutrient enrichments and overloads. This drives algal blooms and affects many species in our coastal waters. It is poor water quality in the Solent that poses the single most significant threat to our efforts to restore seagrass meadows. Farlington Marshes Nature Reserve is 125 hectares of internationally important coastal grazing marshes, mudflats and lagoon provide a safe haven for thousands of resident and visiting wading birds and waterfowl, including Lapwing, Avocet and short-eared owls. During winter the reserve is also critical for visiting Brent goose. Large populations visit the site each day to feed on eel-grass and seaweed, use fresh water or to rest."

The Trust confirmed that they would be working with the water companies to encourage more responsible waste water management practices as well as liaising with politicians, MP's and councillors to highlight the impact that sewage discharge is having.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad