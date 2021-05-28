Southsea's Gaiety Bar to host variety show for Don't Suffer in Silence group's mental health awareness
THE man behind a mental health advocacy group is putting on a variety show with music and comedy.
Marcus Tisson, the founder of Don't Suffer in Silence is organising an event to raise mental health awareness.
Stand Up 4 Mental Health will take place on Thursday, July 1, at The Gaiety in Southsea at South Parade Pier
Artist Ben Ofoedu, the partner of Venessa Feltz, will perform at the event, singing hits from his albums Phats and Small.
Comedian Kane Brown and ITV2 show Secret Crush host Verona Rose will also appear at the show.
Marcus started the online support group after his mother Margaret died in 2016.
For years, she battled with depression and died by suicide at London's Mile End underground station.
Marchus said: 'The heart-breaking news of my mother's passing came as a major shock to my family and me as it wasn't known to any of us that she was going through the nightmare of depression alone.
‘Since my mother passed away, it has been brought to my attention that she was by no means the only person battling this illness alone and has inspired my campaign “Don't suffer in silence”.
Winston, his father, who also struggled with mental illness, died only a month later.
His experience led him to start a campaign and support group to raise mental health awareness and break the stigma.
The 40-year-old believes that the conversation about mental health in the Caribbean community is not appropriately dealt with and he is determined not to let anyone else suffer in silence.
According to figures released by UK based mental health charity, Mind, every year, one in four people in England will suffer from a mental health condition of some kind.
The report also reveals that 23 per cent of black or black British people will experience a common mental health problem in any given week. This compares to 17 per cent of white British people.
‘Through this event, we want to encourage people to seek help if they are suffering alone,’ said Marcus.
All the funds raised will go towards Helping Hands, a charity that helps and support the homeless in Portsmouth and other vulnerable communities.
You can find more information about the event here or email your queries to [email protected]
The show will begin at 6 pm, and the tickets will cost about £15.