SpaMedica launches glaucoma service in Hampshire

SpaMedica, one of the UK’s leading independent providers of NHS ophthalmology services, is launching a glaucoma service at its specialist eye hospitals in Portsmouth and Southampton, where NHS patients will benefit from reduced waiting times for glaucoma assessments, monitoring and treatment.

Offering a fast-track referral service, the Hampshire-based hospitals will follow treatment pathways recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), including selective laser trabeculoplasty (SLT) as a first-line treatment for primary open angle glaucoma (POAG) where appropriate.

Patients will also remain under regular review once their condition is stable, ensuring continued oversight and care.

The hospitals will accept referrals from patients across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, where it’s estimated that there are currently over 17,000 people living with glaucoma, many of whom require regular check-ups to monitor their condition.

Nationally, glaucoma accounts for around 20% of all outpatient appointments in hospital eye services and the number of people living with glaucoma is predicted to increase by almost a third between 2020-2035.

Claire Wood, Clinical Lead Optometrist (Glaucoma) at SpaMedica said: “There are many different types of glaucoma, but the most common type – primary open angle glaucoma – is often symptomless at first. Many people might not even be aware that they have the condition, but glaucoma can be very serious if left undetected or untreated and may even lead to permanent sight loss. That’s why it’s so important for people to have regular eye tests.”

“It’s equally as important for patients to be able to access treatment when they need it, which is why we’re proud to be working in close partnership with the NHS and community optometrists to ensure patients receive high-quality care, as quickly as possible. Our glaucoma service will be an all-in-one solution for many patients with primary open angle glaucoma – offering diagnostics, a variety of treatment options, and regular check-ups.”

Since opening in 2008, SpaMedica has earned a reputation for excellence, with industry regulator the Care Quality Commission awarding every SpaMedica hospital it has inspected to date a ‘Good’ or ‘Outstanding’ rating. 98% of patients who have reviewed SpaMedica on the NHS website have given the provider a five-star rating, including Southampton patient Mrs Thompson, who said:

“My whole experience at SpaMedica was excellent, from pre assessment to surgery – all efficient, reassuring and allowing plenty of time for questions. Just had my final check up with my optician who said SpaMedica had done an amazing job on both eyes and that I have 6/5 vision! Amazing - huge thanks to all the team!”

Patients who notice any changes to their vision should book an appointment with their optician, who will perform a thorough eye check and refer them for further assessment and treatment if needed. In England, patients can choose which NHS provider they have treatment with.