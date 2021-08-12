'Special performance' to raise funds for Waterlooville boy, 8, with cancer

Jake Carson-Blake, 8, from Waterlooville has stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Picturerd with mum Ali and dad Nathan Picture: Ali Carson-Blake

The family of brave Jake Carson-Blake have been ‘overwhelmed’ by support after singer Hannah Reem asked to put together a showcase for their cause.

As previously reported, Jake was diagnosed with stage four Hodgkin lymphoma - a cancer of the lymphatic system - in May this year after losing weight rapidly and getting out of breath easily.

Singer Hannah Reem, 37, from Waterlooville

It was discovered that Jake, who attends Purbrook Junior School, had a mass the size of a plastic bottle in his stomach caused by the disease.

Now, Hannah - along with others - is hoping to generate cash to help the family with travel costs for treatments as well as to spend on making memories, with a show called Sing for Jake.

The 37-year-old from Waterlooville said: ‘When I came across Jake's story I felt compelled to help this sweet little boy’s fundraiser any way I could.

‘Jake’s bravery really inspired me and I guess singing is what I do best, so I gathered some fellow entertainer friends and we started preparations to Sing for Jake.’

Jake Carson-Blake, 8, from Waterlooville has stage 4 Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Picture: Ali Carson-Blake

So far Jake has undergone 18 days of chemotherapy over a three-month period, with another three months to go and it is likely he will also need radiotherapy.

Jake’s mum Ali, 35, added: 'Hannah messaged Jake's Facebook page and said she wanted to support our family by raising some funds to help him through his stage four cancer battle.

‘We are so overwhelmed by Hannah and her friends putting on an event for our little boy, it's really touched our hearts.

‘They are going to great lengths to make it extra special and all out of the goodness of their hearts. I'm sure it will be a fantastic event in honour of Jakey.'

Other performers taking part in Sing for Jake include Lianne Weston-Mommsen, Mary Red, Arif Jamal, Jennifer Parker-Lummis, Hannah Phillippa, DJ Peanut and Steve Wright - a professional Batman impersonator.

Sing for Jake will be held at The Red Lion pub in Southwick at 4pm on September 11.

Suggested ticket donation is £5 each. To buy a ticket visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sing4jake?utm_&fbclid=IwAR1ybqu1BnDuNhieBC1IsQLR4ABLc7IKA4PU24ImGtsRFeElQuLzAusyv6E.

