Stephen Morgan MP celebrates Labour Government’s funding boost for public health services in Portsmouth

Portsmouth MP Stephen Morgan has welcomed an increase in funding for public health services in Portsmouth as part of a £200 million national funding boost to the Public Health Grant – the biggest real-terms increase after nearly a decade of reduced spending under the Conservatives.

As part of Labour’s plans to improve health outcomes across the country and build healthier communities, local public health services will be given more money to deliver prevention programmes, tailored to their residents.

Portsmouth City Council will receive £20 million to help drive key health services from smoking cessation to addiction recovery and children’s health, and to help fund family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public services in the local area.

The Government is currently running a national conversation to help build a health service fit for the future and shape a new 10 Year Health Plan for England. The plan will set out how we can focus on preventing sickness, not just treating it, with the investment announced today in line with this aim.

Commenting, Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said:

“After nearly a decade of cuts under the Tories, I am delighted that Labour are continuing to deliver on our promise to improve health outcomes across the country as part of our Plan for Change.”

“This funding will help drive key health services in our community, prevent people from falling into ill health, and relieve pressure on the NHS.”

“A Labour Government delivering for our community in Portsmouth.”

Mr Morgan has tirelessly campaigned to cut NHS waiting lists with people across Portsmouth backing his campaign.

